Political Clash in Karnataka: Minister vs BJP Veteran Over RSS Controversy

A heated exchange of words has broken out in Vijayapura, Karnataka, between state minister MB Patil and senior BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi. The dispute centers around comments made about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and raises broader questions regarding the political representation of Dalit leaders in the state.

Patil dismissed the controversy over the RSS remarks, asserting his democratic right to dissent while criticizing Jigajinagi's tone. 'Anyone can say anything—that is freedom of speech,' Patil stated. He questioned Jigajinagi's interference, suggesting the senior leader should focus on his responsibilities as Home Minister instead of engaging in unnecessary provocations.

Jigajinagi, known as a prominent Dalit leader in North Karnataka, has expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP's track record on promoting Dalit leaders, claiming it’s challenging for them to advance within the party. This controversy comes on the heels of Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge's comments on the RSS's registration, which also drew Jigajinagi's ire, as he defended the organization's role and questioned Kharge's stance.