Political Clash in Karnataka: Minister vs BJP Veteran Over RSS Controversy

A fierce verbal battle has unfolded in Karnataka between Minister MB Patil and BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi over comments on the RSS and Dalit political representation. Patil criticizes Jigajinagi's rhetoric, questioning Dalit equality in politics, while Jigajinagi defends the RSS's stance against alleged attacks from Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:32 IST
Political Clash in Karnataka: Minister vs BJP Veteran Over RSS Controversy
Karnataka Minister MB Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A heated exchange of words has broken out in Vijayapura, Karnataka, between state minister MB Patil and senior BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi. The dispute centers around comments made about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and raises broader questions regarding the political representation of Dalit leaders in the state.

Patil dismissed the controversy over the RSS remarks, asserting his democratic right to dissent while criticizing Jigajinagi's tone. 'Anyone can say anything—that is freedom of speech,' Patil stated. He questioned Jigajinagi's interference, suggesting the senior leader should focus on his responsibilities as Home Minister instead of engaging in unnecessary provocations.

Jigajinagi, known as a prominent Dalit leader in North Karnataka, has expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP's track record on promoting Dalit leaders, claiming it’s challenging for them to advance within the party. This controversy comes on the heels of Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge's comments on the RSS's registration, which also drew Jigajinagi's ire, as he defended the organization's role and questioned Kharge's stance.

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