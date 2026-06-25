NCERT Lauds ECI: A Lesson in India's Unmatched Electoral Brilliance

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has lauded the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its latest Class IX Social Science textbook. The book describes India's electoral process as "unparalleled," emphasizing the Commission's commitment to conducting elections "impartially" amidst challenges such as "misinformation, fake news, and intimidation."

The chapter, 'Elections,' in the newly introduced 'Understanding Society: India and Beyond - Part 1' textbook, highlights the immense scale and complexity of India's elections. It praises the ECI's autonomous management of over 96.8 crore eligible voters, ensuring free and fair elections across diverse regions and terrains.

The textbook explicates the ECI's broad responsibilities that exceed mere polling, including updating electoral rolls, managing candidate nominations, coordinating law enforcement, and ensuring extensive security arrangements. It also notes how the Commission embraces information and communication technologies to meet these formidable challenges.

The content further examines the specific difficulties in conducting elections in the world's largest democracy, identifying misinformation, fake news, and intimidation as significant obstacles. The textbook outlines ECI's countermeasures, such as RPA 1950 and 1951, the Model Code of Conduct, and the use of EVMs and VVPAT systems.

Notably, the curriculum encourages active citizen participation to foster a robust democracy. The ECI's initiatives to enhance inclusivity are spotlighted, featuring Braille-enabled EVMs, home voting services for eligible senior citizens, and digital platforms like the Saksham App.

Students are engaged with tasks to explore reforms for special voter groups and analyze coalition politics through historical election outcomes from 1977 to 2024.