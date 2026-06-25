Congress Challenges Investigation Moves Amid Pilgrimage Tensions

In a significant political move, the District Congress Committee of Rudraprayag conveyed its concerns to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, through a memorandum submitted to the District Magistrate. The memorandum called for the state’s intervention in recent troubling incidents in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, urging that the investigation remains within the jurisdiction of the Chamoli Police, rather than being shifted to Haridwar district.

The Congress leaders have criticized the decision to transfer the investigation concerning the clash between Nihang Sikhs and local youths, arguing it amounts to unwarranted mental harassment of the local youth. The party also highlighted incidents at the Nagarasu Gurdwara, demanding severe legal action against those accused of attempting to seize control, engaging in stone-pelting, and allegedly holding individuals hostage. Concerns were raised that such events, coupled with the temporary halt on Char Dham Yatra registrations, have tarnished the pilgrimage’s reputation.

The discourse intensifies as the Congress accused the administration of failing to curb anti-social behavior and individuals traveling with weapons along the pilgrimage routes. Further demands include the allocation of land for the ancient Laxman Temple and impartial investigations into potential conspiracies disrupting the pilgrimage season. Former Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat underscored the memorandum’s demands, condemning the government's inadequate response and stressing that the party’s stance is not anti-Sikh but against government-favored institutions.