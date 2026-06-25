Five Arrested in Tragic Taratala Godown Collapse Case
Five individuals have been apprehended following the collapse of a godown in Kolkata's Taratala area, which resulted in 11 fatalities. A Special Investigation Team is conducting a thorough probe, and audits of construction sites under KMC limits will follow to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
Following a tragic accident that resulted in 11 deaths, Kolkata police have arrested five individuals linked to the collapse of a godown in the Taratala area, as announced by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Agrawal. Two arrested individuals reportedly have previous criminal records. Rescue operations continue as investigations are underway.
The investigation, spearheaded by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Detective Department (DD), involves scrutiny of the premises, which had been leased to a private company. According to Agrawal, preliminary findings suggest some individuals named were missing from the initial FIR, but arrests have been made with an SOP guiding the probe.
West Bengal authorities, acknowledging possible irregularities in the construction plan, are planning audits of new construction sites in Kolkata. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari indicates errors in the initially sanctioned project plan. Ensuing actions aim to rectify these oversights and impose accountability.
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