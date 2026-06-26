Ayodhya Outcry: Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Intensifies

An FIR filed against multiple individuals over misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations has ignited strong reactions from Ayodhya's spiritual community. Local leaders demand strict punishment for those guilty of betraying public trust. The case, registered under numerous Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, stems from a Special Investigation Team's inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:20 IST
Ayodhya Outcry: Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Intensifies
Spiritual Orator, Karpatri Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Ayodhya community is in uproar following the registration of an FIR on Friday over the alleged misuse of Ram Mandir donations. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified several individuals accused in the case. Local spiritual leaders have demanded stringent penalties for anyone found guilty of betraying public trust.

Spiritual Orator Karpatri Maharaj expressed dissatisfaction with the current investigation's scope, urging Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to take stronger actions. Meanwhile, Saket Bhawan Peethadhishwar Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj stressed the urgency for transparent proceedings, as eight individuals have been named in the FIR.

Political dimensions have also surfaced, with Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai attributing the FIR's registration to pressure from his party. Meanwhile, former SP MLA Pawan Pandey implicated that sizable donations were misappropriated, prompting calls for a broader CBI-led probe under court supervision.

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