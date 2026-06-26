UP Government's Stern Stance on Ram Mandir Donation Scam

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday reiterated the state government's stringent position on law and order as it pertains to the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. Speaking in Lucknow, Khanna assured that the administration is dedicated to a transparent investigation and vowed that those found guilty will face severe legal action.

Uncompromising on corruption, Minister Khanna highlighted the administration’s enduring commitment to 'zero tolerance' for crime. He stated, "This is Yogi ji's government, and from the beginning, we have stood firm on zero tolerance...no offender will be spared. Wrongdoers will be punished." The registration of an FIR concerning the alleged misappropriation of temple donations has sparked considerable reaction from Ayodhya's spiritual community, who are demanding strictly punitive measures for those found guilty of betraying public trust.

Despite some dissatisfaction with the current scope of the probe, notable figures are urging for a more assertive crackdown and a swift conclusion to ensure justice. Spiritual Leader Karpatri Maharaj expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation, urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase efforts, stating, "FIRs should be registered against such people, and they should be asked to leave Ayodhya." Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai credited his party for the FIR’s registration, attributing the legal proceedings to their pressure. Rai further demanded prosecutions, alleging key individuals orchestrated the embezzlement.