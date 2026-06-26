Amit Shah Calls for Unified Approach Against Drug Trafficking

In a decisive call to action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged states to implement a robust 'detect, deduct, and destroy' strategy against drug trafficking networks. He emphasized the need for a relentless crackdown on cartels while maintaining a compassionate approach towards individuals afflicted by addiction. These directives were delivered during the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), where Shah outlined a strategic blueprint spanning the next three years, crucial in India’s battle against narcotics.

'Our nation stands at a crucial crossroads in the war against narcotics, and the upcoming three years will decide if we conquer addiction or fall prey to it. We must fight this battle collectively with unwavering resolve, involving not only government entities but also community leaders and youth,' Shah insisted. His call extended to all states to work in unison, aiming for the complete eradication of drug smuggling.

Emphasizing a stern stance against drug syndicates, Shah highlighted the need for a strategic, roadmap-based approach. 'We must demonstrate a no-nonsense attitude towards those involved in drug trafficking while extending support for the rehabilitation of victims,' he said. Shah underscored the importance of making NCORD meetings result-oriented and encouraged officials to ensure their efficiency through rigorous analysis and review processes.