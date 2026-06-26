Himachal Pradesh Police's Bold Action: Rs 4.25 Crore Worth of Drugs Destroyed

In a significant move marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Himachal Pradesh Police have incinerated narcotics valued at Rs 4.25 crore in a scientific process at the Suraksha bio-sanitiser plant in Dhugiyri village, Kangra district. The eradication campaign focused on substances seized in various cases since 2014, confirmed Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma to ANI, highlighting the methodical and lawful resolution of these cases.

The destroyed narcotics, including 15 kg of hash, 900 grams of heroin, poppy husk, and opium plants, were evidence from 73 criminal cases in the district. This act underscores a steadfast resolve to eradicate illegal drugs from the region, aligning with broader national strategies against narcotics.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged a robust 'detect, disrupt, destroy' approach against drug trafficking networks. Addressing the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah emphasized an unyielding campaign against drug syndicates over the next three decisive years, advocating for collective state action alongside religious leaders, youth, and societal pillars. The day serves as a global reminder of the continued battle against drug misuse and its socio-economic repercussions, with historical significance tracing back to Lin Zexu's stand against the opium trade in China in 1839.