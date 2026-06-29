Embezzlement Scandal Rocks Ram Mandir: Trustees Resign Amid Investigation

In a significant development, a local court in Ayodhya on Monday ordered all the accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case to remain in judicial custody for 14 days. This decision comes on the back of a high-stakes investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police into reports of financial discrepancies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Family members of the accused were visibly present at the Ayodhya District Jail, seeking to meet their relatives. Among them were Ravi Yadav, son of accused Tinnu Yadav, and Shani Yadav, brother of accused Manish Yadav. The resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra added a dramatic twist to the unfolding scandal.

Intensifying the probe, Champat Rai's statement has been recorded by the police and further testimonies from other senior Trust members, including Anil Mishra, may be pursued as necessary. The investigation saw police activity ramp up on Sunday, with attention on Avinash Shukla, another accused. The Trust, expressing its dismay over the allegations, is cooperating fully with authorities to ensure justice.

The controversy surged after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on June 25. The FIR detailed a list of accused, including Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra, amidst claims that donations worth between Rs 7 crore to Rs 7.5 crore were mishandled. These allegations sprung from accusations made by ex-SP MLA Pawan Pandey.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was swiftly constituted in mid-June to delve into the alleged misuse of temple offerings, reflecting the gravity of the situation. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured the public of an unbiased probe, while political rifts widen across the state. (ANI)