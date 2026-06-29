Indian Army Bolsters Drone Division with New 'Baaz Battalions'

The Indian Army is set to enhance its drone capabilities by introducing specialized 'Baaz Battalions,' as announced by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. These battalions aim to bolster intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance by building on existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights.

General Dwivedi emphasized the necessity for continuous drone upgrades and replenishment to maintain operational pace. He noted that drones are becoming as ubiquitous as traditional battlefield equipment and stressed the importance of preparing for technological advancements and cost reductions in drone production.

The Army's drone fleet has rapidly expanded from a few hundred to over 50,000 in two years, with projections to double shortly. The focus, however, remains on refining counter-drone capabilities rather than numbers alone, especially in light of regional developments. General Dwivedi assured that the Indian Army is well-prepared to address drone threats at any level.