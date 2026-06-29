Karnataka Court Summons Congress Leaders Over Alleged Defamation of RSS

The Bengaluru court summons Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad over allegedly defamatory remarks against the RSS. Tejas A.'s complaint highlights the charge under criminal defamation. Both leaders stand by their comments, citing free speech rights and judicial confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:20 IST
Karnataka Court Summons Congress Leaders Over Alleged Defamation of RSS
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant legal development, a Bengaluru court has summoned Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Haris Nalapad. The summons follows a private complaint alleging that both leaders made defamatory remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Special Court for MPs/MLAs, took cognizance of the complaint, invoking Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Complainant Tejas Gowda expressed distress over the remarks, stating legal action was chosen after consulting his advocate.

Nalapad, maintaining faith in the judiciary, emphasized free speech as a constitutional right, while Kharge continued to challenge the RSS's transparency and accountability. The issue ignites broader debates about the RSS's role and historical allegations, as both political and legal confrontations unfold.

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