Karnataka Court Summons Congress Leaders Over Alleged Defamation of RSS

In a significant legal development, a Bengaluru court has summoned Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Haris Nalapad. The summons follows a private complaint alleging that both leaders made defamatory remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Special Court for MPs/MLAs, took cognizance of the complaint, invoking Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Complainant Tejas Gowda expressed distress over the remarks, stating legal action was chosen after consulting his advocate.

Nalapad, maintaining faith in the judiciary, emphasized free speech as a constitutional right, while Kharge continued to challenge the RSS's transparency and accountability. The issue ignites broader debates about the RSS's role and historical allegations, as both political and legal confrontations unfold.