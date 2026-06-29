Political Turmoil: Viral Audio Clip Impacts Karnataka BJP

An allegedly leaked audio clip featuring BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda has intensified political tensions in Karnataka. The clip criticizes the state party president's leadership and reveals internal discord. While BJP examines the clip's authenticity, opposition seizes the opportunity to spotlight potential infighting within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:52 IST
Political Turmoil: Viral Audio Clip Impacts Karnataka BJP
Karnataka BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

An audio clip, allegedly featuring former Union Minister and senior BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda, has gone viral, stirring political unrest in Karnataka. The two-minute clip, circulated widely from Saturday, reportedly has Gowda criticizing the party's State president B Y Vijayendra and questioning the latter's leadership style.

In the audio, Gowda purportedly discusses internal party dynamics and suggests that senior leaders are being sidelined, advocating for a change in leadership to ensure the party's survival. Sadananda Gowda, a significant figure in Karnataka's BJP scene for over 20 years, has yet to respond publicly to the clip.

Meanwhile, BJP sources indicate the party is investigating the clip's authenticity, emphasizing that any indiscipline will be addressed. Congress has highlighted this development as evidence of internal strife. This incident comes at a crucial time as the Karnataka BJP gears up for local elections and a potential organizational shake-up.

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