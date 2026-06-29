Akal Takht Ultimatum: Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Law Under Review

Akal Takht Sahib has given the Punjab government one month to amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The directive follows criticism over passing the law without consulting key Sikh institutions. Political reactions are intensifying as the government revisits this sensitive issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:32 IST
Akal Takht Ultimatum: Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Law Under Review
Proceedings regarding the Anti-Sacrilege Law (Photo/SGPC). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a pivotal intervention, the revered Sri Akal Takht Sahib issued a one-month ultimatum to the Punjab government to amend the contentious Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The edict demands alignment with Sikh sentiments and follows a high-profile meeting with Sikh Cabinet ministers and legislators from multiple political parties.

The gathering, convened at the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat, was presided over by influential religious leaders, including the Acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and other prominent figures. Attendees sought spiritual strength to uphold Sikh interests, advocating for amendments to the law perceived as objectionable by the community.

Among the controversial elements is the absence of prior consultation with Sikh institutions and perceived overreach into religious matters traditionally governed by Sikh authorities. The political landscape has been shaken, with opposition leaders and party affiliates voicing disapproval, heightening the pressure on the Punjab government as it navigates this legislative quagmire.

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