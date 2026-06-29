Hezbollah Tunnel Destruction: Israel's Bold Strike in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military destroyed Hezbollah's underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon, targeting a tunnel in Majdal Zoun. The U.S. was pre-informed about the attack, which followed a U.S.-brokered security arrangement with Lebanon. Hezbollah criticized the attack as a ceasefire violation, while Israel cited security concerns.
In a decisive move, the Israeli military obliterated Hezbollah's underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon. This revelation came on Sunday via a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, indicating the operation targeted a 200-meter-long tunnel in Majdal Zoun.
Pivotal to this development, the U.S. was briefed before the attack, which occurred just days after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-mediated security arrangement designed to de-escalate border tensions. The arrangement includes a phased Israeli military withdrawal, except for an expanded security zone.
Hezbollah declared the Israeli actions a breach of the ceasefire, reinforcing their commitment to armed resistance. Meanwhile, the conflict, intertwined with the broader Iran war, has displaced over a million Lebanese. Hezbollah insists the U.S. is accountable for maintaining peace, as stated in a recent memorandum of understanding.
ALSO READ
-
Enigmatic Entente: The Stalemate of Israel-Lebanon Security Deal
-
Clash Over Lebanon-Israel Agreement Intensifies Amid Tensions
-
Berri Rejects Lebanon-Israel Agreement as 'Diktats'
-
Tensions Flare: Lebanon's Berri Rejects U.S.-Brokered Israel Agreement
-
Escalation in Iranian Cyberattacks: Rising Threat to Israeli Systems