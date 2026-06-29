Hezbollah Tunnel Destruction: Israel's Bold Strike in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military destroyed Hezbollah's underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon, targeting a tunnel in Majdal Zoun. The U.S. was pre-informed about the attack, which followed a U.S.-brokered security arrangement with Lebanon. Hezbollah criticized the attack as a ceasefire violation, while Israel cited security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Israeli Military Has Destroyed Underground Infrastructure Used By Lebanese Militant Group Hezbollah In A Village In Southern Lebanon | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:59 IST
Hezbollah Tunnel Destruction: Israel's Bold Strike in Southern Lebanon
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In a decisive move, the Israeli military obliterated Hezbollah's underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon. This revelation came on Sunday via a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, indicating the operation targeted a 200-meter-long tunnel in Majdal Zoun.

Pivotal to this development, the U.S. was briefed before the attack, which occurred just days after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-mediated security arrangement designed to de-escalate border tensions. The arrangement includes a phased Israeli military withdrawal, except for an expanded security zone.

Hezbollah declared the Israeli actions a breach of the ceasefire, reinforcing their commitment to armed resistance. Meanwhile, the conflict, intertwined with the broader Iran war, has displaced over a million Lebanese. Hezbollah insists the U.S. is accountable for maintaining peace, as stated in a recent memorandum of understanding.

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