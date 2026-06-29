Indian Army Refutes Reports of Chinese Incursion in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army has firmly dismissed media reports alleging recent encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, labeling these assertions as "incorrect and without basis."

In an effort to strengthen bilateral relations, representatives from India and China convened in Beijing for the 35th Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). Discussions were described as constructive, focusing on maintaining tranquility and progress along the border.

General Upendra Dwivedi, outgoing Army chief, verified the stability of the China border despite its sensitivity. The military conducts over 1,100 interactions annually to prevent conflict, with ongoing improvements in terms of disengagement agreements and routine maintenance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).