Indian Army Refutes Reports of Chinese Incursion in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army rejected media claims of recent Chinese encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh, calling them baseless. Recent India-China discussions have aimed at maintaining border peace, while military interactions continue to address local issues. The Army remains committed to vigilance and dialogue to safeguard national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:28 IST
Indian Army Refutes Reports of Chinese Incursion in Arunachal Pradesh
Representative Image (File Photo/X@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has firmly dismissed media reports alleging recent encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, labeling these assertions as "incorrect and without basis."

In an effort to strengthen bilateral relations, representatives from India and China convened in Beijing for the 35th Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). Discussions were described as constructive, focusing on maintaining tranquility and progress along the border.

General Upendra Dwivedi, outgoing Army chief, verified the stability of the China border despite its sensitivity. The military conducts over 1,100 interactions annually to prevent conflict, with ongoing improvements in terms of disengagement agreements and routine maintenance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026