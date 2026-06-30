Political Tensions Flare as Congress Chiefs Face Detention in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai was detained during a planned visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, sparking protests by party workers. Tensions arise amidst allegations of temple fund mismanagement. Rai alleges the police's actions aim to hinder political activities, while protests demand his release to proceed with temple prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:52 IST
Political Tensions Flare as Congress Chiefs Face Detention in Ayodhya
Congress workers protest in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The detention of Ajay Rai, the head of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, has ignited a political storm specifically centered around Ayodhya's disputed grounds. Rai was taken into custody shortly before his scheduled pilgrimage to the Ram Temple, a move that local Congress affiliates claim obstructed their religious and political engagements.

Witnesses reported that upon arrival, the Congress team, helmed by Rai, aimed to fulfill religious commitments and engage with resident party cadres. However, this endeavor was cut short, as both Rai and his colleagues found themselves restricted by police intervention at a local university facility, igniting a series of protests among their ranks.

Amid the ongoing furor, Ajay Rai and his supporters accuse the administration of wrongful restraint, mirroring the broader controversy surrounding alleged fiscal misconduct tied to temple donations. Rai, in a recorded message, vowed to pursue their religious goals despite the restrictions, condemning what he sees as political suppression.

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