Political Tensions Flare as Congress Chiefs Face Detention in Ayodhya

The detention of Ajay Rai, the head of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, has ignited a political storm specifically centered around Ayodhya's disputed grounds. Rai was taken into custody shortly before his scheduled pilgrimage to the Ram Temple, a move that local Congress affiliates claim obstructed their religious and political engagements.

Witnesses reported that upon arrival, the Congress team, helmed by Rai, aimed to fulfill religious commitments and engage with resident party cadres. However, this endeavor was cut short, as both Rai and his colleagues found themselves restricted by police intervention at a local university facility, igniting a series of protests among their ranks.

Amid the ongoing furor, Ajay Rai and his supporters accuse the administration of wrongful restraint, mirroring the broader controversy surrounding alleged fiscal misconduct tied to temple donations. Rai, in a recorded message, vowed to pursue their religious goals despite the restrictions, condemning what he sees as political suppression.