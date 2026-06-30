NZ Infrastructure Commission Board Welcomes New Director

The New Zealand Government has reappointed Sue Tindal as Deputy Chair of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and appointed infrastructure expert Natasha Possenniskie as a new director, strengthening the Commission's leadership as it takes on an expanded role.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said Tindal's deep financial and governance expertise will continue to play an important part in guiding the Commission. Her experience overseeing major infrastructure projects and her understanding of the organisation will help support its growing responsibilities in infrastructure investment and project assurance.

New appointment brings decades of industry experience

Natasha Possenniskie joins the Commission's board with more than 25 years of experience across infrastructure planning, project delivery and investment assurance. She has worked extensively on improving construction standards and managing large infrastructure portfolios, giving her strong practical knowledge of the challenges involved in delivering complex projects.

The Government believes her experience will strengthen the Commission's ability to evaluate major infrastructure proposals and ensure investment decisions are backed by thorough project assurance processes.

Leadership strengthened for expanded responsibilities

The appointments come as the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission takes on a broader mandate that includes providing advice on infrastructure investment and overseeing project assurance. The Government says having experienced leaders on the board will help improve the planning and delivery of critical infrastructure projects across the country.

Bishop said the appointments demonstrate the Government's commitment to equipping the Commission with the skills and expertise needed to deliver better infrastructure outcomes for New Zealand, supporting more effective investment decisions and stronger long-term planning.