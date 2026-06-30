Village Temple Priests' Training Camp: A Legacy of Spiritual Empowerment

The 56th training camp for village temple priests commenced at Rameswaram Goswami Math-2, organized by the Village Temple Priests' Association. The event featured prominent speakers and continued a long-standing tradition of empowering priests with knowledge of rituals and scriptures to serve community temples effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:38 IST
Village Temple Priests' Training Camp: A Legacy of Spiritual Empowerment
56th temple worship training camp for village temple priests inaugurated in Rameswaram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Village Temple Priests' Association has successfully launched its 56th training camp for village temple priests, held at Rameswaram Goswami Math-2. The event opened with traditional rituals and was led by the association's trustee, R.R. Gopalji, underlining a significant tradition of spiritual education.

Key personalities at the event included T Sudhakaran, the Ramanathapuram District Organiser, and State Organiser S Somasundaram, who both highlighted the camp's objectives. The event underscored the importance of preserving spiritual practices and included insights from renowned dignitaries.

Benedictory blessings were given by Thavathiru Kumaragurupara Swamigal of Siravai Aadheenam, culminating a ceremonial effort to enrich community faith through informed religious practice. The camp is part of an ongoing series that has trained thousands of priests since 1990.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026