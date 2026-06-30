Village Temple Priests' Training Camp: A Legacy of Spiritual Empowerment

The Village Temple Priests' Association has successfully launched its 56th training camp for village temple priests, held at Rameswaram Goswami Math-2. The event opened with traditional rituals and was led by the association's trustee, R.R. Gopalji, underlining a significant tradition of spiritual education.

Key personalities at the event included T Sudhakaran, the Ramanathapuram District Organiser, and State Organiser S Somasundaram, who both highlighted the camp's objectives. The event underscored the importance of preserving spiritual practices and included insights from renowned dignitaries.

Benedictory blessings were given by Thavathiru Kumaragurupara Swamigal of Siravai Aadheenam, culminating a ceremonial effort to enrich community faith through informed religious practice. The camp is part of an ongoing series that has trained thousands of priests since 1990.