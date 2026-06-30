Jaipur Police Crack Down on Examination Cheating Racket: Four Arrested

Ahead of the RUHS paramedical exams in Rajasthan, Jaipur Police dismantled a cheating racket, arresting four individuals, including a college department head. Accused of collecting money to facilitate mass cheating, the suspects were linked to fraudulent activities at the Prabha Devi Memorial PG College examination center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 12:04 IST
Jaipur Police Crack Down on Examination Cheating Racket: Four Arrested
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Jaipur Police have dismantled an examination cheating racket just days before the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) paramedical exams. Four individuals, including the Head of the Paramedical Department at S Karan College, have been apprehended for orchestrating a scheme to enable mass cheating by deploying invigilators sympathetic to the cause within the examination hall.

Those arrested in connection with the scheme have been identified as Krishna Kumar Saini, currently heading the Paramedical Department at S Karan College; Shankar Lal Jat, a lecturer in the Radiology Department at the same institution; Ramkrishna Mandiwal, linked to Prabha Memorial PG College; and Devkrishna Mandiwal, the Administrator of the said college. The probe revealed that the accused conspired to extract significant sums from an estimated 40-45 candidates planning to participate in the exams at Prabha Devi Memorial PG College in Jaipur.

Speaking on the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Prashant Kiran stated that police received intelligence on June 27 about a racketeering plot to collect money in exchange for assistance during the paramedical examinations. With this intelligence, a special team led by Inspector Surendra Singh from the Khorabisal Police Station was formed and successfully arrested two key suspects. The police seized documents, mobile phones, and monetary transaction records, following which further arrests were made.

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