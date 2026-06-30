Cultural Diplomacy: Modi's Artisan Gifts Bridge India-Seychelles Ties

On his recent high-profile visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India's rich handloom heritage by presenting artisanal gifts to the nation's top leadership. The curated selection, including a Muradabadi Brass Tortoise and other handcrafted treasures, symbolized the enduring cultural connection and shared environmental values between India and Seychelles.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie received the brass tortoise, crafted by Moradabad metalsmiths, highlighting India's metal artistry. The gift resonates deeply, linking India's wisdom symbol with Seychelles' Aldabra Giant Tortoise, bridging two ecological identities.

First Lady Veronique Herminie was presented with a Maheshwari Silk Stole and a Bidriware Box, exemplifying India's textile and metal craftsmanship. A Kanchivaram Silk Fabric was gifted to Second Lady Lina Pillay, showcasing luxurious handloom mastery. The visit concluded with strategic agreements, as Modi was honored with the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title.