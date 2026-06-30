Uproar in Ayodhya: Congress Protest Follows Ajay Rai's House Arrest

Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, found himself under unexpected detention just before his planned visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, prompting a significant outcry from his party members. The Ayodhya administration's decision to put Rai and his delegation under house arrest has sparked protests among Congress workers, who gathered in large numbers outside the Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology guest house.

According to Lalan Kumar, a Congress representative, the delegation, including UPCC President Rai, was supposed to visit the sacred Ram Lalla temple and meet local party leaders, but those plans were thwarted by what he describes as the administration's undue interference. Kumar emphasized the determination of local Congress leaders to persist in their demonstrations until Rai is released and allowed to continue his religious pilgrimage.

Rai accused the police of forcibly detaining him and other party members at the university guest house, a claim he says was intended to harass the delegation and impede their visit to the revered shrine. In a video message, Rai lamented the politicization of religious donations, asserting his readiness to face imprisonment to uphold his right to worship. His wife, Rina Rai, also voiced condemnation on social media, criticizing the BJP government's actions as an attempt to quash opposition voices.