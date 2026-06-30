Congress Faces Temple Tryst Turmoil in Ayodhya

In a heated episode unfolding in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, allegedly placed under house arrest, leads a delegation facing denied access to the revered Ram Temple. Congress MP KL Sharma asserted that despite notifying authorities of their peaceful visit intentions, the group was barred from prayer.

Sharma questioned the authorities' motives, accusing them of deploying a heavy security presence overnight to prevent the delegation's entry. He stressed that the visit was religious, not political, and criticized the administration's treatment, alleging it was a 'cover-up' to obstruct their plans.

Ajay Rai highlighted an ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, pointing to BJP and RSS for discrediting the sanctity of the site. Despite police action, Rai and other Congress members voiced their readiness to face arrests or undertake fasting in pursuit of their right to worship at the temple.