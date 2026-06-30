CRPF's New Insulated Huts Boost Operational Readiness Amid Harsh Climates

Insulated huts are being erected for the CRPF at Lambar Ground in Banihal, replacing uncomfortable tin sheds. These modern accommodations aim to enhance comfort and readiness for security personnel, especially during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The initiative promises improved living conditions in harsh weather, ensuring seamless operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:48 IST
CRPF's New Insulated Huts Boost Operational Readiness Amid Harsh Climates
Specially designed insulated huts (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step to improve living conditions for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, specially designed insulated huts are being constructed at Lambar Ground in the Banihal region of Ramban district. These new accommodations will replace outdated tin sheds, offering better protection against the region's harsh and unpredictable weather.

The introduction of these modern huts is anticipated to boost both comfort and operational readiness for CRPF personnel, who are tasked with continuous duties, particularly during high-stakes events such as the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Deputy Commandant Kasif Faheem highlighted that these upgraded huts, featuring puffing walls, are a substantial improvement over the previous tin structures, which were uncomfortable in extreme weather.

This initiative comes in the lead-up to the Shri Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on July 3. In addition to enhanced accommodations, security measures have been elevated with multi-layered aerial surveillance and an anti-drone security grid along the yatra route. This comprehensive security framework employs advanced technologies to ensure the safety of pilgrims journeying to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine, an important spiritual site at 3,880 meters elevation in the Himalayas of south Kashmir.

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