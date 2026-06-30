Preserving Heritage: A Path to Development, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and honoring ancestors as key to societal development during a ceremony in Bareilly on Tuesday. He inaugurated a statue of Pandit Radheshyam Kathavachak, calling him the 'Yug-Tulsidas' of Sanatan Dharma and lauded his contributions.

Adityanath stressed that societies respecting their legacy achieve great heights, while those who disregard it are paving their own downfall. He articulated the deep connection that Indians and followers of Sanatan Dharma have with Lord Ram, highlighting the spiritual and cultural ties resonating throughout the community.

The Chief Minister also took a firm stance against the opposition, accusing parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress of hypocrisy regarding Lord Ram's legacy. By promoting inclusive development in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath aims to foster growth without discrimination, particularly spotlighting the projects initiated in Rampur worth over Rs 690 crore.