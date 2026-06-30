Mercosur Sets Sights on Economic Ties with Japan and China

The South American Trade Bloc Mercosur Will Launch Negotiations For An Economic Partnership Agreement With Japan During The South American Blocs Summit In Paraguay

Mercosur, the prominent South American trade alliance, is set to embark on negotiations for a substantial economic partnership with Japan. This strategic move was revealed during the trade bloc's summit in Paraguay, where Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outlined the ambitious economic vision.

The discussions mark a significant step in expanding Mercosur's trade horizons, as it looks to strengthen relations with global economic powerhouses. The potential agreement with Japan follows initial talks reported earlier this year.

Alongside these negotiations, Lula announced plans to commence similar discussions with China, signaling Mercosur's intent to broaden its international engagement. This initiative underscores the bloc's strategic drive to diversify trading partnerships and foster economic growth.