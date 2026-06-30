Mercosur Sets Sights on Economic Ties with Japan and China

Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, is initiating talks for a new economic partnership with Japan. The announcement, made by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the bloc's summit in Paraguay, also hinted at potential negotiations with China in the near future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The South American Trade Bloc Mercosur Will Launch Negotiations For An Economic Partnership Agreement With Japan During The South American Blocs Summit In Paraguay | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:39 IST
Mercosur Sets Sights on Economic Ties with Japan and China
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Mercosur, the prominent South American trade alliance, is set to embark on negotiations for a substantial economic partnership with Japan. This strategic move was revealed during the trade bloc's summit in Paraguay, where Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outlined the ambitious economic vision.

The discussions mark a significant step in expanding Mercosur's trade horizons, as it looks to strengthen relations with global economic powerhouses. The potential agreement with Japan follows initial talks reported earlier this year.

Alongside these negotiations, Lula announced plans to commence similar discussions with China, signaling Mercosur's intent to broaden its international engagement. This initiative underscores the bloc's strategic drive to diversify trading partnerships and foster economic growth.

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