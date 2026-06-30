Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to former President Donald Trump's contested immigration policy. On Tuesday, the court dismissed Trump's executive order aimed at curtailing birthright citizenship, a critical aspect of American constitutional tradition.

The verdict, delivered with a 6-3 majority, reaffirms the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, maintaining citizenship rights for all individuals born on U.S. soil, regardless of their parents' nationalities. This decision marks the second significant repudiation of Trump's initiatives by the court this year, following a similar stance against Trump's global tariffs in February.

The case, rooted in a class-action lawsuit, highlights the constitutional debate surrounding birthright citizenship. The challengers successfully argued that the Constitution's language grants unconditional citizenship to those born in the U.S., a principle upheld since the 1898 United States v. Wong Kim Ark case.