Raveena Tandon Embraces New Identity as 'Rasha's Mom' at Mumbai School Event

Renowned Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, with a career spanning over three decades, recently made headlines at a Mumbai school event by introducing herself as 'Rasha's mom.' The gesture acknowledged the growing fame of her daughter, Rasha Thadani, particularly among Gen Z audiences.

Rasha entered the Bollywood scene with the 2025 period drama 'Azaad,' gaining popularity with the viral success of the song 'Uyi Amma.' When asked why she chose to introduce herself in this way, Tandon explained, 'There's a lot of motherly love, but today’s generation may not recognize us. They have their own stars, so it’s better to identify in a way they understand.'

Meanwhile, Raveena has been receiving praise for her role in the comedy 'Welcome To The Jungle.' Speaking to ANI, she expressed delight at the positive reception, stating, 'It's superb that audiences are acknowledging performances amid the comedy. It's a great day for me.' Known for her strong bond with co-stars like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, whom she’s known for decades, Tandon fondly reflects on their shared history.