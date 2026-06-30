Li Changguan Takes Helm at China's Civil Affairs Ministry

Li Changguan has assumed the role of party chief at China's civil affairs ministry, as revealed on the ministry's official website on Tuesday. This signals an important shift in leadership.

Li's appointment is expected to influence the direction of the ministry's policy-making and implementation strategies. His responsibilities will include overseeing various initiatives and ensuring they align with the broader objectives of national governance.

The civil affairs ministry plays a pivotal role in managing social welfare, community services, and public administration, and Li's leadership is crucial in steering these areas effectively.