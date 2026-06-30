Li Changguan Takes Helm at China's Civil Affairs Ministry
Li Changguan has been appointed as the new party chief of China's civil affairs ministry. The appointment, announced on the ministry's website on Tuesday, marks a significant leadership change. Li will be responsible for guiding the ministry's initiatives and ensuring alignment with national policies.
Li Changguan has assumed the role of party chief at China's civil affairs ministry, as revealed on the ministry's official website on Tuesday. This signals an important shift in leadership.
Li's appointment is expected to influence the direction of the ministry's policy-making and implementation strategies. His responsibilities will include overseeing various initiatives and ensuring they align with the broader objectives of national governance.
The civil affairs ministry plays a pivotal role in managing social welfare, community services, and public administration, and Li's leadership is crucial in steering these areas effectively.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. Lawmakers Probe Drugmakers' China Clinical Trials for National Security Risks
-
Mercosur Sets Sights on Economic Ties with Japan and China
-
U.S. Lawmakers Probe Drugmakers' China Ties Over National Security Concerns
-
Diplomatic Drive: China's Push for Peace in the Middle East
-
Global Outcry Against China's 'Ethnic Unity Law' Intensifies at UNHRC Event