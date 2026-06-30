Bag Drama at Guwahati Airport Ends with Happy Ending

A potentially tense episode at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport concluded positively when a bag containing foreign currency was returned to its owner. The bag, valued at over Rs 10.14 lakh, was found during a security screening, the airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, reported.

Adhering to protocol, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) handed the unattended bag to Lost & Found officials. Inside were approximately $10,720, 175 Chinese yuan, medications, and other personal items. Airport personnel identified the passenger after reviewing CCTV footage and, with the help of authorities in Hyderabad, successfully returned the bag.

In the wake of inaugurating Terminal 2, marking its ascent as a hub of excellence in the northeast, the airport recently gained inclusion in the World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026. This accolade, part of Prix Versailles awards, honors outstanding design and sustainability, shared by other top global airports like NMIA.