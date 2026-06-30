South Africa Assures Public of Safety During Migration Protests

South Africa's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has assured the public that the government will protect people's rights and maintain law and order as demonstrations against irregular migration take place across parts of the country.

Speaking during an early morning media briefing in Mayfair, Johannesburg, Kubayi said a strong police presence had been deployed in Gauteng, which authorities had identified as a potential hotspot for anti-illegal migration protests. She stressed that the government's priority was to ensure public safety while respecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest. According to the minister, citizens who chose to continue with their normal daily activities should be able to do so without disruption.

Peaceful protests encouraged as police remain on alert

Kubayi said no major incidents had been reported in Gauteng by around 8 a.m., attributing the calm situation to the state's preparedness. She explained that the security measures were intended to prevent a repeat of the widespread unrest that occurred in July 2021.

The minister reaffirmed that South Africans have the right to express dissatisfaction with government policies through lawful demonstrations, but appealed to participants to protest peacefully and avoid actions that could endanger people or damage property. She emphasised that the government's security response was not directed against citizens but was intended to safeguard everyone's rights and maintain public order throughout the day.

Border inspections and migration enforcement to continue

Kubayi also clarified that government efforts to address irregular migration extend beyond the current protests and are part of an ongoing programme rather than being tied to any specific deadline. She said the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration will continue its work, including a planned visit to South Africa's border areas on July 2 to assess conditions along the border itself, in addition to official entry points. Enforcement of migration laws, including deportation processes where required, will also continue.

On Monday, members of the committee inspected the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo as part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen border management and improve migration governance. The minister concluded by saying that the immediate priority remained ensuring the safety of all South Africans while allowing peaceful demonstrations to proceed within the law.