North West Police Step Up Security Ahead of Migration Protests

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West has assured residents that law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to maintain public safety as protests related to illegal immigration are expected to take place on Tuesday.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo said SAPS, together with government departments and law enforcement partners, remains united in its commitment to protecting communities and ensuring that residents can go about their daily activities safely. Police confirmed that the province remained calm on Tuesday morning and that businesses and public services were operating as normal.

Multi-agency teams coordinate province-wide response

According to SAPS, morning operational briefings were held across all districts, bringing together officers from the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Social Development, Provincial and Local Traffic Services, Intelligence Services, and Community Policing Forums. The coordinated deployments are part of a broader strategy to strengthen public safety and respond quickly to any incidents that may arise. Police said the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) will continue coordinating security efforts across the province.

Police warn against criminal behaviour during demonstrations

On Monday evening, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (NATJOINTS) Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili warned that while peaceful protest is protected, any criminal activity would be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law.

She said specialised operational units have been placed on standby to respond whenever necessary, while intelligence teams continue monitoring developments in real time to support rapid decision-making by operational commanders. Authorities have reiterated that law enforcement agencies remain on high alert and will continue working together to ensure the safety and security of communities throughout the province.