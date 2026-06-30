Saldanha Bay Reports Normal Operations Amid Migration Protests

Saldanha Bay Municipality thanked residents, community members, and stakeholders for their continued cooperation during the demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:42 IST
Saldanha Bay Reports Normal Operations Amid Migration Protests
Image Credit: X(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Saldanha Bay Municipality has confirmed that public services, road traffic, and daily operations remain unaffected despite protest action linked to illegal immigration taking place in parts of South Africa on Tuesday. In a public update, the municipality said the local situation remained calm and was being closely monitored by authorities. Residents were encouraged to continue with their normal routines as traffic continued to move freely across the municipality and municipal services operated without interruption.

Authorities remain on alert as demonstrations continue

The municipality said its Public Safety Services team, working alongside other relevant stakeholders, remains on high alert to monitor any developments that could affect public safety or traffic conditions. Officials assured residents that any verified incidents with the potential to disrupt normal activities would be communicated promptly through the municipality's official communication channels. The municipality also urged the public to rely only on confirmed information and avoid circulating unverified reports or rumours that could create unnecessary fear or confusion.

Residents thanked for cooperation

Saldanha Bay Municipality thanked residents, community members, and stakeholders for their continued cooperation during the demonstrations. It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of everyone in the municipality while maintaining essential services and monitoring the situation closely as protest activities continue elsewhere in the country.

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