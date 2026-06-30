Rural Development Meet Charts Roadmap for Viksit Gram

The Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan (RGVS) 2026 concluded in New Delhi with a renewed commitment from the Centre and States to accelerate rural development through stronger cooperation, community participation, and technology-driven governance. Organised by the Ministry of Rural Development, the two-day conference focused on advancing the vision of Viksit Gram, Viksit Bharat by reviewing flagship schemes and identifying practical strategies for the next phase of rural transformation.

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Ministers of State Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Kamlesh Paswan. Rural Development Ministers, senior officials, State Rural Livelihood Mission representatives, policy experts, and development partners from across the country participated in discussions aimed at improving the delivery of rural development programmes.

Women-led enterprises and digital innovation take centre stage

A major focus of the conference was the implementation of the VB-GRAMG Act, 2025, along with a detailed review of key government programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Rural Skill Development Programmes, and the National Social Assistance Programme.

Delegates discussed ways to strengthen Gram Panchayats, improve rural housing and road connectivity, promote climate-resilient livelihoods, and expand digital solutions to help achieve the target of creating six crore Lakhpati Didis by 2029. The conference also highlighted successful development models from different states that could be adapted and implemented across the country.

With more than 10 crore women currently associated with Self-Help Groups under DAY-NRLM, discussions focused on improving access to finance, strengthening branding, promoting digital innovation, and creating better market opportunities to help women-led enterprises grow into sustainable businesses.

SARAS Shakti initiatives showcase rural entrepreneurship

The Ministry also launched the SARAS Shakti Collection and unveiled the SARAS Shakti Coffee Table Book, both designed to strengthen the national identity of products made by women Self-Help Groups. The collection features premium products created by women entrepreneurs from across India, while the publication highlights the diversity, craftsmanship, and growing market presence of rural enterprises.

Delegates from several states visited the Saras Aajeevika Gallery, which displayed a wide range of handlooms, handicrafts, home décor, wellness products, and traditional food items. Regional products including Punjab's Phulkari, Jammu and Kashmir's Pashmina, Telangana's Ikat and Telia textiles, Mizoram's Paunchei, along with Meenakari, Dokra art, brasswork, and woodcraft, reflected the richness of India's rural craftsmanship.

The conference concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen community institutions, create sustainable livelihood opportunities, expand market access for rural producers, and deepen Centre-State collaboration to build an inclusive and self-reliant rural economy.