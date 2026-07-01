Lamine Yamal Dismisses France's WC Edge: 'We're Not Afraid'

Spain's football sensation, Lamine Yamal, has confidently dismissed the notion that France holds an upper hand in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite Les Bleus' strong form, Yamal stressed in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, quoted by The Score, that neither side should be considered favourites.

Yamal pointed out that France has not triumphed over Spain since the Euros, reinforcing that his team should not fear their opponents. He emphasized that the group stage is not indicative of outcomes in the knockout rounds, which present new challenges for all teams involved.

The Barcelona star expressed his determination to win the World Cup this year. Spain's campaign kicked off with a draw against Cape Verde but showed resilience with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and a 1-0 win against Uruguay, setting them up for a Round of 32 clash with Austria in Los Angeles.