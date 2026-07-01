Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Maritime Maneuvers
Taiwan's Coast Guard urges ships to ignore boarding demands by China, which recently sent vessels for law-enforcement operations near Taiwan's east coast. Taiwan insists on its sovereignty and plans interventions to prevent Chinese inspections, framing them as harassment. The situation reflects escalating geopolitical tensions involving Taiwan, China, and neighboring countries.
Taiwanese ships are being instructed to disregard any demands for boarding and inspection from China's Coast Guard, according to a senior Taiwanese official.
The announcement follows China's recent dispatch of Coast Guard ships near Taiwan's east coast, a move that has angered Taipei and raised concerns among international allies.
Taiwan's Coast Guard Deputy Head Hsieh Ching-chin emphasized the importance of maintaining national sovereignty, vowing to intervene if Chinese intrusion occurs in Taiwan's waters.