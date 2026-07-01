Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Maritime Maneuvers

Taiwanese Ships Off The Islands East Coast Should Ignore Any Boarding And Inspection Demands By Chinas Coast Guard

Taiwanese ships are being instructed to disregard any demands for boarding and inspection from China's Coast Guard, according to a senior Taiwanese official.

The announcement follows China's recent dispatch of Coast Guard ships near Taiwan's east coast, a move that has angered Taipei and raised concerns among international allies.

Taiwan's Coast Guard Deputy Head Hsieh Ching-chin emphasized the importance of maintaining national sovereignty, vowing to intervene if Chinese intrusion occurs in Taiwan's waters.