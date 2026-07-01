MOL Gets Green Light for NIS Acquisition Talks

Hungarys Energy Company Mol Said On Wednesday That It Received An Official License From The Us Treasurys Office Of Foreign Assets Control To Continue Negotiations On The Purchase Of Serbias Russianowned Nis Oil Firm Until July Mol Signed An Agreement In January To Buy The Combined Stake Held By Gazprom Neft And Gazprom

Hungary's MOL has secured a necessary license from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), enabling the continuation of negotiations for purchasing Serbia's NIS oil firm, currently under Russian ownership.

In January, MOL reached an agreement to acquire a 51.56% stake in NIS, held by Russian companies Gazprom Neft and Gazprom. The transaction still requires nod from the U.S. Treasury.

The licensed negotiation process is set to extend until July 31, as MOL aims to finalize the acquisition, expanding its energy portfolio amid global market dynamics.