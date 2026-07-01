Rwanda Strengthens Economic Ties at Vibrant Gujarat Conference

Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, participated in the 4th Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara, highlighting the strong partnership and investment opportunities between Rwanda and India. The event underscored Rwanda's appeal as a stable and investor-friendly destination with access to African markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:15 IST
Rwanda Strengthens Economic Ties at Vibrant Gujarat Conference
High Commissioner of Rwanda to India Jacqueline Mukangira addresses the 4th Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Central Gujarat in Vadodara. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, represented her nation at the 4th Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Central Gujarat in Vadodara on June 29 and 30. Rwanda's participation as a Country Partner alongside Singapore, the UAE, Japan, and Ukraine marked a significant diplomatic endeavor, noted an official press release.

During her opening remarks, Mukangira expressed gratitude towards the Government of Gujarat for recognizing Rwanda as a key partner. She lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his historic term as India's longest-serving Prime Minister, praising his efforts in elevating India's global stature and fortifying India-Rwanda relations.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation, Mukangira depicted Rwanda as a burgeoning market with robust economic growth and investor-friendly climate. She invited Indian investors to explore opportunities in sectors like manufacturing, ICT, and agriculture while promoting Rwanda's tourism appeal. Her discussions with Indian business leaders were fruitful, sparking significant interest in Rwanda's potential.

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