Share Sale at Vizhinjam Port: State Approval Mandatory, Says Kerala CM

Kerala's Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, stated in the State Assembly that any proposed share sale involving the Vizhinjam International Port must gain state approval prior to any finalization. The government's attention was drawn to news of a potential transfer of 49% of shares of Adani Ports Limited, which operates the port, to MSC Group. However, no formal request for approval has been submitted. According to regulations, share transfers demand the state government's consent, and in certain situations, that of the central government as well.

On June 30, a statement from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) revealed a definitive agreement with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC Group), the largest global transport and logistics company. Through its terminal operating arm, TiL, MSC Group aims to invest for a 49% stake in AVPPL, the concessionaire for the Vizhinjam port. This investment marks the largest foreign private investment into India's port infrastructure. As a premier trans-shipment hub, Vizhinjam has rapidly grown, reaching significant operational milestones.

APSEZ emphasized that the collaboration between APSEZ and MSC Group is expected to greatly benefit APSEZ by enhancing cargo volumes, boosting relay cargo, and fortifying trade routes, particularly with East Africa. Located a mere 10 nautical miles from a crucial East-West shipping route, Vizhinjam's advanced infrastructure supports its rapid capacity expansion projected for 2028. It currently serves as a leader in Indian maritime operations, leveraging cutting-edge technology for efficient port management.