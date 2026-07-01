Delhi Police Nabs Key Suspect in Alipur Firing Case Linked to Notorious Gang

Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested Sandeep Maharaj, alleged associate of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, for a sensational firing incident in Alipur over a property dispute. The incident saw 12 rounds fired by 30-45 armed men. A semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges were recovered during the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:50 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Key Suspect in Alipur Firing Case Linked to Notorious Gang
Delhi Police arrest alleged associate of the Tillu Tajpuria gang (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended a suspect connected to last year's high-profile Alipur firing incident. Allegedly an associate of the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang, Sandeep alias Daagu Maharaj, aged 40, was taken into custody along with his cousin Deepak, 32. Both are residents of Sonipat, Haryana.

The episode unfolded on October 30, 2025, when a group of 30-45 armed individuals descended upon a disputed property in Ramjanpur village under the Alipur police station's jurisdiction. In a bid to seize the land, they allegedly fired approximately 12 rounds, attacked locals with lathis and dandas, and attempted to breach the property's lock. Acting on intelligence, a Crime Branch unit intercepted the suspects in the Narela area, whereafter a swift chase ensued.

Upon detention, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol loaded with four live rounds from Sandeep, additional live cartridges from Deepak, and the vehicle used during the operation. Sandeep reportedly revealed his association with the Tillu Tajpuria gang, initiated during his time in Sonipat Jail. Amid further questioning, he confessed to participating in the Alipur operation with fellow gang members, with both him and Deepak involved in multiple felonies, including murder and arms-related offenses in Delhi and Haryana.

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