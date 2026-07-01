West Bengal Healthcare Soars Under Ayushman Bharat as Nation Honors Dedicated Doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has credited the Ayushman Bharat scheme for major improvements in the state's healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing the scheme's role in the implementation process over the last one and a half months. He also highlighted the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's provisions for ensuring doctors' safety as they perform their duties.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Doctors' Day by applauding Indian medical professionals working in quake-stricken Venezuela under Operation Amistad. He hailed their service as an exemplary illustration of how healthcare workers provide critical assistance during crises.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended heartfelt gratitude to medical professionals for their dedication. They underscored the significant role these professionals play in bolstering the nation's healthcare system and inspiring hope among families.