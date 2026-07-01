France Sets Dates for 2027 Presidential Election
France has officially set the dates for its 2027 presidential election. The first round will be held on April 18, with a run-off scheduled for May 2. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon announced the dates following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, emphasizing the strategic timeline for the country's political future.
France has announced the official dates for its upcoming 2027 presidential election. According to government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon, the first round is scheduled for April 18, with a subsequent run-off slated for May 2.
The dates were approved following a cabinet meeting, providing a framework for what promises to be a crucial political event in the French calendar.
Bregeon emphasized the importance of these elections in shaping France's political landscape and future governance.