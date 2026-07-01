France Sets Dates for 2027 Presidential Election

France Will Hold The First Round Of Its Next Presidential Election On April

France has announced the official dates for its upcoming 2027 presidential election. According to government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon, the first round is scheduled for April 18, with a subsequent run-off slated for May 2.

The dates were approved following a cabinet meeting, providing a framework for what promises to be a crucial political event in the French calendar.

Bregeon emphasized the importance of these elections in shaping France's political landscape and future governance.