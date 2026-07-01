France Sets Dates for 2027 Presidential Election

France has officially set the dates for its 2027 presidential election. The first round will be held on April 18, with a run-off scheduled for May 2. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon announced the dates following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, emphasizing the strategic timeline for the country's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | France Will Hold The First Round Of Its Next Presidential Election On April | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:42 IST
France Sets Dates for 2027 Presidential Election
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France has announced the official dates for its upcoming 2027 presidential election. According to government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon, the first round is scheduled for April 18, with a subsequent run-off slated for May 2.

The dates were approved following a cabinet meeting, providing a framework for what promises to be a crucial political event in the French calendar.

Bregeon emphasized the importance of these elections in shaping France's political landscape and future governance.

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