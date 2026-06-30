TMC Vows Legal Battle Over Rejected Shahid Diwas Event Amid Political Tensions

In a heated political climate, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has declared the party's intentions to legally challenge the West Bengal government's decision to reject their plan to hold the July 21 Shahid Diwas event. The refusal has been labeled as 'undemocratic' by Banerjee, who suggested that the government is attempting to stifle opposition voices.

Banerjee voiced the party's determination to proceed with the event on July 21, while searching for an alternative venue. He accused West Bengal's current administration of trying to silence opposition efforts through inhibitive measures. This stance follows the enactment of the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, which he criticized as oppressive and reminiscent of historical political strategies that suppress dissent.

Amid intra-party friction over the Shahid Diwas celebrations, TMC factions vie for the right to organize at Kolkata’s Victoria House. TMC has historically held the annual memorial since 1994 in honor of 13 party members who perished in 1993. Meanwhile, recent legislation granting sweeping powers to curb organized crime has sparked further debate, alongside election-related controversies and noted egg-pelting incidents involving TMC leaders.