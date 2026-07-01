Ticket Scandal Casts Shadow on Euro 2024 Preparations

German authorities conducted numerous searches concerning suspected ticket and hospitality violations for the upcoming 2024 European Championship. Investigations involve a German and a French national, focusing on unauthorized benefits and hotel invitations linked to the tournament. This week also highlighted public reactions to Germany’s World Cup performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Investigators Launched Nationwide Searches On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:41 IST
Ticket Scandal Casts Shadow on Euro 2024 Preparations
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On Wednesday, German investigators carried out extensive searches across the country, including visits to the German Football Association (DFB) offices, probing potential ticket and hospitality violations linked to the 2024 European Championship. Bild newspaper reported the involvement of both a German and a French national in the investigation.

Prosecutors in Bochum and the North Rhine-Westphalia state criminal office issued a joint statement, confirming searches in various locations, though refraining from naming the DFB directly. The investigation scrutinizes unauthorized allocations of numerous tickets and hotel invitations for the tournament, set to be hosted in 10 German cities.

The scheme allegedly involved a municipal employee from Gelsenkirchen receiving benefits valued at €2,400. North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister, Herbert Reul, emphasized that public sector corruption will be vigorously investigated. This development coincides with national discontent following Germany's unexpected World Cup defeat to Paraguay.

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