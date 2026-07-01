Union Government Moves to Evict Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Union Government's drive to evict the Delhi Gymkhana Club from its prime location in the national capital has reached a crucial phase. Following earlier legal maneuvers, the Estate Officer has now issued a statutory show cause notice to the Club under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971.

The notice accuses the Club of being an unauthorized occupant of its 27.3-acre estate situated prominently at 2, Safdarjung Road. This development arose after the government claimed the Club's lease termination and the subsequent governmental resumption of the land for public use. Section 2(g) of the Public Premises Act is cited to emphasize the Club's status as an unauthorized occupant.

Set for a hearing on July 7, 2026, the notice requires the Club's legal representation to justify its continued occupancy and respond to all inquiries posed by the Estate Officer. Failure to comply could result in an ex parte decision, potentially finalizing the eviction.