Pioneering Digital Governance: Rajasthan's Leap Towards Transparency and Inclusion

At the 29th National Conference on e-Governance in Jaipur, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underscored the pressing need for technology to transcend beyond convenience and drive social inclusion and public welfare. Opening the conference at the Rajasthan International Centre, CM Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'JAM Trinity' initiative, noting its success in eliminating intermediaries and integrating Digital India into the fabric of economic development.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the necessity of digital governance reaching every citizen, ensuring that no one is sidelined from the development narrative. He pointed to advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics as crucial in enhancing transparency in governance and improving citizen-centric services. In alignment with these goals, Sharma launched multiple digital initiatives aimed at boosting innovation, transparency, and service delivery to citizens.

Among the initiatives are the Rajasthan Language Model Training Hackathon and Innovation Challenge aimed at localising tech solutions; the Smart Rajasthan Project for seamless automated service delivery; the e-Mitra WhatsApp Service for expanding the programme's accessibility; and a Digital Rajasthan Coffee Table Book narrating the state's digital journey. The newly established Rajasthan AI-ML Policy 2026 is set to reshape reforms across sectors like education and agriculture, while the AVGC & XR Policy is opening new avenues in animation and gaming industries.

The conference highlighted the extension of a 1,686-kilometre optical fibre network linking government buildings and the provision of high-speed internet in over 3,200 Gram Panchayats. With over 79,000 e-Mitra kiosks offering upwards of 900 public services, digital access is rapidly scaling up across Rajasthan. To counteract online security challenges, new cyber labs and cyber ranges have been launched, with AI-based protocols ensuring transparency in state recruitment.

Minister for Information Technology & Communications, Rajyavardhan Rathore, highlighted the efficiency gains through AI and e-governance in delivering services to citizens, emphasizing data's role in proactive governance. The event also saw participation from key politicians, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, and Union IT Secretary S Krishnan, as well as industry experts and start-up professionals.