Nike's Turnaround Struggle: A Slow Path to Recovery

In premarket trading on Wednesday, Nike shares fell close to 4%, as investors showed concern over the sportswear giant's sluggish recovery. Nearly two years after Elliott Hill's appointment as CEO, efforts to boost growth are advancing slower than anticipated. Although Nike saw a moderate increase in fourth-quarter revenue, its sales in China plummeted by 17%. The company anticipates continued sales decline in the first half of fiscal 2027, highlighting an uneven recovery and casting doubt on the effectiveness of its turnaround strategy.

Cristina Fernandez, an analyst with Telsey Advisory Group, remarked that Nike's progress is slow, with persistent weak sales trends in major sectors like sportswear and international markets. This stagnation seems unlikely to improve before fiscal 2028, affecting stock performance, which has already fallen by about 35% this year. Nike is pushing to regain market share from competitors such as Anta, Li Ning, and Hoka by refocusing on sports, boosting product innovation, and rebuilding wholesale partnerships under Hill's leadership.

Sales in China remain a concern, accounting for roughly 15% of annual revenue, as the company works to clear excess inventory, finance chief Matthew Friend noted. Analysts, however, see early signs of progress, with Nike planning new product launches aimed at long-term growth. The company points to increased marketing during the World Cup, faster product launches, and recovering soccer demand as indicators of renewed momentum.