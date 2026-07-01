MPK Steels Pioneers Sustainable Future in Indian Steel Industry

In a bold move towards sustainable industrial growth, Jaipur-based MPK Steels is repositioning itself as a leader in the steel manufacturing industry. Moving beyond traditional production methods, the company has embraced modern technologies and sustainability initiatives to drive future-ready manufacturing.

Marking a significant step in its modernization efforts, MPK Steels has automated Plant A, thereby boosting production accuracy, operational efficiency, and reliability. This advancement enables the company to deliver large-scale, high-quality engineering solutions more effectively.

Further underscoring its commitment to sustainability, MPK Steels has commissioned a 2 MW solar power plant in Bikaner, Bajju, which is poised to produce up to 9,000 units of electricity daily. In addition to relying on renewable energy, the company is diversifying into critical sectors such as defense and energy, with innovative products aimed at infrastructure growth and global competitiveness.