Firebomb Attacks Target Greek Governing Party Buildings in Thessaloniki

In Thessaloniki, Greece, firebomb attacks on three buildings associated with the ruling New Democracy party injured five individuals, including a parliamentary candidate. Gas-canister attacks occurred early Wednesday, inflicting both physical and material damage. No group has claimed responsibility, but past attacks on politicians are common in Greece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Attackers Firebombed Three Residential Buildings Linked To Greeces Governing Party In The Northern City Of Thessaloniki Before Dawn On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:13 IST
Firebomb Attacks Target Greek Governing Party Buildings in Thessaloniki
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Unknown attackers firebombed three buildings connected to Greece's ruling party, New Democracy, in Thessaloniki early Wednesday, injuring five individuals, including a parliamentary candidate.

The assaults, which took place before dawn, involved gas canisters that had been ignited outside the targeted structures. While the initial two blasts resulted only in material damage, the third attack injured five people and damaged vehicles.

No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks. Greece has historically experienced bomb and arson attacks against politicians, though they typically cause only property damage. The government, led by New Democracy, has vowed to combat such violent incidents.

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