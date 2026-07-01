Shah Urges Swift Recommendations on Demographic Changes Amid Border Challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for prompt recommendations from a High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes, emphasizing the need to address challenges arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal factors. The committee will gather ground-level data from various states and Union Territories and propose measures to strengthen national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:20 IST
Shah Urges Swift Recommendations on Demographic Changes Amid Border Challenges
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes to provide its recommendations promptly. This call to action followed a meeting with committee head, retired Justice Prakash Naolekar, where Shah was briefed on upcoming visits to states and Union Territories for firsthand insights into ground-level realities.

In their meeting, committee members outlined their strategy, which includes a detailed questionnaire prepared for state and UT governments to enhance the effectiveness of their visits. Shah expressed approval of the committee's efforts and instructed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to facilitate their work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced this committee on May 26, following his declaration on August 15, 2025, from the Red Fort. The panel's formation aims to study demographic changes primarily due to illegal immigration. It will analyze causes, recommend policy measures, and focus on areas experiencing unusual population shifts.

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