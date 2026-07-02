Pension Scam: Retired Railway Employee in Gwalior Loses ₹7.40 Lakh to Cyber Fraud

A retired railway worker in Gwalior fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing ₹7.40 lakh. Scammers posing as railway officials deceived him during a fake 'pension verification' video call. Authorities are investigating, highlighting the need for cyber awareness to prevent such scams targeting unsuspecting pensioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:35 IST
Pension Scam: Retired Railway Employee in Gwalior Loses ₹7.40 Lakh to Cyber Fraud
Cyber Crime Gwalior (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Gwalior, a retired railway employee has lost ₹7.40 lakh after a sophisticated cyber fraud. The scam unfolded when fraudsters, impersonating railway officials, coerced the victim into a video call by threatening to halt his pension for 'verification' purposes, subsequently accessing his bank account details.

The Gwalior Cyber Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Manish Yadav, is probing the case. The victim, identified as Banwari Lal Sharma, received alarming messages about unauthorized transactions. Yadav explained that the calls were a part of a scam operation supposedly from 'Railways (Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh)' and urged caution against such tactics.

The case has prompted a broader awareness campaign led by the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters named 'Safe Click 2' to educate citizens on cybersecurity threats. The police advise the public to refrain from trusting unknown video calls and to report any suspicious activities immediately by contacting their nearest police station or calling 1930.

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